Juventus to renew key player’s contract before this year ends

Juventus is closing in on an agreement to tie Paulo Dybala down to a new deal according to reports.

The club and the attacker have been in talks over a new deal for some time now, but progress has been slow.

From early in the negotiations, it was clear that both parties wanted to continue working together.

Todofichajes is now reporting that an agreement is very close with the Argentinian expected to sign a new Juventus deal until 2026.

The report says they expect the agreement to be completed before the end of this year.

The deal will also make him the highest earner at the club and he would be 32 when the contract expires if he hasn’t left the club before then.

Juve FC Says

Getting Dybala on a new deal has been one of the important goals for Juventus in the last year.

He is arguably the biggest attacking player in the squad now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left.

The Bianconeri knows his importance to the team and has made it a priority to keep him.

However, Dybala has struggled with injuries recently and that could limit the impact he would make at the club in the next few seasons if a permanent solution isn’t found.