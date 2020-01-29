Juventus to renew Matuidi?

Juventus may elect to renew Blaise Matuidi’s contract by one year, tying him to the club until 2021.

The French midfielder has a contract with the Bianconeri until June 2020, but an agreement with the player provides Juve with a priority option to extend his deal.

Tuttosport report that Juve may look to extend the deal to 2021 in the coming month with contacts between Juventus management and agent Mino Raiola have already taken place.

Matuid has become a firm favourite of coach Maurizio Sarri, however Adrien Rabiot’s form could lead to a shake up of the lineup.

Tuttosport also suggest that Juve will look to reshape the midfield in the summer with Paul Pogba top of their list of targets.