Juventus to renew Paulo Dybala contract

Juventus are beginning work on a contract extension for Paulo Dybala with an increase in salary.

The Argentine was the subject of transfer speculation in the summer having been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

Having fought to stay at the club, La Joya has gone on to become a key part of coach Maurizio Sarri’s squad this season, helping form an attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti now reports that Juve management will meet with Dybala’s representatives in the coming weeks to discuss and extension to his existing deal which ends in 2022.

Agresti reports the club will take things a step at a time and there is no rush for the club as they seek to consolidate Dybala’s relationship with the club.

La Joya is also expected to earn an increase to his current deal, taking him from €7m to €10m per year.