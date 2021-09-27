Juventus to renew the contract of their highly-rated Under-23 star

Juventus will renew the contract of their youth star, Fabio Miretti as they continue their focus on younger players.

They have signed the likes of Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa recently and are now looking to also promote as many players as possible from their academy.

Todofichajes says their current financial reality has forced them to look at keeping the best talents being developed by their youth teams.

It claims one player that the club believes has a glorious future ahead of him is Miretti and they are now looking to keep hold of the midfielder.

The 18-year-old has caught the attention of top European clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

But Juve knows they have a top player on their hands and cannot afford to allow another club to sign him.

The Bianconeri are now looking to extend his stay with them beyond the current duration.

His current deal runs until 2023, but they expected him to sign an extension with the club in the coming days which should keep him with them for a longer time.

The Italy under-19 international has trained with the Juve senior squad this year, but he still has time to break into it permanently.