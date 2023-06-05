Juventus to resist Bayern Munich onslaught on Federico Chiesa

After securing the services of Matthijs de Ligt last year, Bayern Munich are planning to once again shop in Turin this summer.

As we all know by now, the Bavarian giants have identified Dusan Vlahovic as one of their main targets ahead of the summer transfer market, and they might even attempt to reunite him with Federico Chiesa.

The winger has returned from a long injury layoff last October and he’s still working on regaining his peak form.

But in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti insists that Juventus have no intention to sell Chiesa this summer, so they’ll be ready to resist Bayern’s approach.

The 25-year-old contributed with four goals and six assists across all competitions this season, and Galetti believes that he remains non-transferable.

Juve FC say

While he’s yet to showcase the same level and consistency that we were accustomed to prior to his ACL injury, Chiesa is gradually re-establishing himself as a key figure for Juventus.

With the likes of Angel Di Maria, Adrien Rabiot and possibly Vlahovic all leaving the club, maintaining the Euro 2020 hero would be essential to avoid a major squad vacuum.

Moreover, we’re talking about one of the finest wingers in the game, and a fan favorite who leaves it all on the pitch.