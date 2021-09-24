Juventus to return for Donnarumma next summer as he struggles to play for PSG

Juventus could bring Gianluigi Donnarumma back to Italy in the summer after missing the chance to sign him for free in the last transfer window.

Mino Raiola offered the Italy number one to the Bianconeri after running down his AC Milan contract, according to Corriere dello Sport.

However, PSG eventually beat them to his signature.

After watching his heroics at Euro 2020, the Bianconeri would have felt terrible for not pushing to sign him.

They might get another chance with Corriere della Sera via Tuttomercatoweb reporting that his current situation at PSG is far from ideal.

The report claims he knew he would face strong competition for a starting place with Keylor Navas in France, however, he never expected to spend this much time on the bench.

Mauricio Pochettino has chosen not to disrupt his team with Navas still in fine form and that has forced Donnarumma to become a bench warmer.

It is a worrying scenario for the goalie and Italy manager, Roberto Mancini.

He hopes he can get his chance to play soon, but if that doesn’t happen, he’d likely leave France next summer and Juve has become interested in his signature again.

Wojciech Szczęsny has been in poor form for Juve in this campaign and if he doesn’t improve, Donnarumma could replace him in goal next season.