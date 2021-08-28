Juventus to return for Gianluca Scamacca now that Ronaldo is gone

Juventus has returned to sign Gianluca Scamacca, seven months after they made their first attempt to land the Sassuolo striker.

He spent last season on loan at Genoa and Juve tried to sign him in the January transfer window.

They wanted him on loan, but Sassuolo insisted he would only join them on loan if there is an obligation to sign him for 22m euros.

Juve wanted that as an option instead and the Green and Blacks refused, which killed off the deal.

The Bianconeri have now returned to sign him, according to Todofichajes as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report claims that the Bianconeri want a couple of strikers to replace Ronaldo and Scamacca is one of them.

This time, they are also prepared to pay money for his signature, but they will not pay the 22m euros that Sassuolo wanted in January.

They are looking to strike a deal for the Italy Under-21 international for around 17m euros.

It remains unclear if Juve will pay immediately considering that they signed Manuel Locatelli on a two-year loan deal with the obligation to buy.

The departure of Ronaldo gives them the chance to spend some money in this transfer window and it will be interesting to see how they use it.