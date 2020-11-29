Juventus to return for top Premier League striker and his transfer fee has reduced

Todofichajes claims that Juventus will make a move for Wolves striker, Raul Jimenez again in the next summer transfer window.

Jimenez has emerged as one of the top strikers in the Premier League for a while now and Wolves will eventually become too small for him.

The report claims that Juventus wanted to sign him in the last transfer window, but when they made contact over his transfer, they were discouraged by Wolves’ asking price.

The Premier League side was open to selling their top performer, but he would set any suitor back 60m euros at the time.

However, the English side has seen the market get impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and they are now prepared to lower their asking price.

The report claims that Wolves will take 40m euros now, which has made things easier for Juventus and they will return to negotiate his transfer.

It says that such a fee might be considered too high for the January transfer market, but Juventus are prepared to establish contact with Wolves in the coming days with a view to a summer transfer for the former Atletico Madrid man.