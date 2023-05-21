This morning, a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport explained how Juventus could revamp their squad in the upcoming summer transfer market.

Plagued by financial and legal troubles, the Bianconeri could increasingly resort to young players while distancing themselves from high-earning veterans.

In the middle of the park, the source envisions several changes ahead of next season, beginning with Adrien Rabiot’s expected departure, especially if sanctions deny the club a spot in the next edition of the Champions League.

Moreover, Leandro Paredes will most likely return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of a disappointing loan spell in Turin.

Therefore, Nicolò Rovella will have the chance to impress in pre-season and earn himself a spot in the squad. The 22-year-old is enjoying a successful campaign at Monza, and it’s past time for him to earn the recognition he deserves in Turin.

On the other hand, Davide Frattesi remains the primary objective for the Bianconeri in the transfer market. The Italian international has a knack for scoring goals, so he would be a competent replacement for Rabiot, albeit with different characteristics.

However, Juventus must beware of strong competition for the Sassuolo man, especially from his former club Roma.

The report adds that the club will attempt to relaunch the career of Paul Pogba, while the future of Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo and Dejan Kulusevski remains uncertain. All four men are currently on loan at various Premier League clubs.