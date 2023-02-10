Juventus to revamp their midfield with their on-loan players

Juventus is in transition, with the club replacing a number of players in their squad over the last two seasons.

Max Allegri’s men continue to improve the quality of their group, sometimes without spending money. Thanks to the club’s Next Gen team, it can promote some players who have been through their system.

The likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Samuel Iling-Junior have stepped up from the Next Gen side in this campaign.

It has worked out fine and now the Bianconeri might spend less money in the next transfer window again.

Juve has several players out on loan, especially midfielders and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri will bring the likes of Filippo Ranocchia, Nicolo Rovella and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia back to the club in the summer.

If they are good enough, they will remain with the squad and become a part of their midfield revamp from next season.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest midfield talents around and the club does not have to keep spending money on new men.

As we take a bias towards sustainability, we must look at the talents at our disposal before spending any kind of money.

These players are doing well at other Serie A clubs, so we can back them to keep developing for us from next term.