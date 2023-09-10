Following a dull summer transfer session, could Juventus pull off a more interesting January Mercato?

The Bianconeri only bolstered their ranks by signing a single first-team player in the shape of Timothy Weah.

However, news reports are already linking the Old Lady with some renowned names for the winter.

According to reports in the Spanish media via JuventusNews24, Juve are still keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the creative midfielder since his days at Udinese. The 29-year-old made the move from Friuli to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2021.

The source claims that Juventus could propose a loan with an obligation to buy for the Colchoneros midfielder. The player’s contract with the Spanish club runs until 2026.

This season, he has made three La Liga appearances thus far, contributing with a couple of assists.

Juve FC say

De Paul would certainly add a certain flair to Juve’s middle of the park. This element has been lacking due to the recurring absence of Paul Pogba.

Nevertheless, convincing Atletico to part ways with the 2022 World Cup winner will be a daunting task, especially in the middle of the campaign.

Moreover, the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli will be looking to fill the gap and convince the club to bet on their talent rather than resorting to external solutions in January.