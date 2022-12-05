Amidst the ongoing legal crisis, Juventus have tough decisions to make which will surely impact the club’s future.

Club president Andrea Agnelli has already resigned alongside the rest of the board and has been replaced by Gianluca Ferrero.

Nonetheless, Federico Cherubini remains at the helm of the sporting department and will continue to cooperate with Max Allegri to keep the ship afloat and maintain the squad’s focus amidst these troubled times.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus have decided to reward their most loyal servants on the pitch with new contracts.

The source explains that the management only wants to maintain those who are Juventini at the core and are willing to sacrifice for the cause, while allowing the reluctant players to leave.

Therefore, Manuel Locatelli could be the first player to sit on the table and negotiate a long-term deal with the club.

The Euro 2020 winner completed an initial two-year loan transfer from Sassuolo back in 2021. Nonetheless, he will definitely stay in Turin beyond the current campaign after proving himself as a gallant servant for the cause.

Locatelli is a childhood Juventus supporter, and donning the back and white jersey had always been his dream.

Although he still has great room for improvement, the 24-year-old has been one of the club’s most consistent midfielders in the last 18 months, and he’s undoubtedly one to keep.