Juventus coach Thiago Motta will be looking to tweak his starting lineup ahead of the upcoming Champions League contest against Stuttgart.

After beating PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig, the Bianconeri will be aiming for their third European victory in as many matches, and their second in a row against a Bundesliga opponent.

The Old Lady prevailed over Lazio in the weekend, but the performance left much to be desired, especially as they had to rely on an own-goal from Mario Gila despite having the numerical advantage for the majority of the encounter.

Moreover, Motta often tends to ring the changes and give opportunities to those who deserve it. Therefore, Tuttosport expects the manager to field a strikingly different starting lineup on Tuesday night.

After his solid cameo against Lazio, club captain Danilo will reportedly earn a starting spot. The Brazilian could be deployed on the right side of the backline instead of the young Nicolo Savano. The rest of the defense should remain intact with Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu and Juan Cabal.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz could all be dropped. Motta could instead rely on Nicolo Fagioli in the Regista role after a decent second-half showing on Saturday. Weston McKennie should recover from his slight muscular problem to rejoin the Italian in the double-pivot.

Due to Teun Koopmeiners’ continued absence, Kenan Yildiz could be fielded in a new role. The Turk has been struggling to influence the match on the left wing, so Motta could use him as an attacking midfielder behind Dusan Vlahovic as was the case in the first few weeks of the season.

Moreover, Francisco Conceicao will start on the right wing, while the versatile Andrea Cambiaso could be deployed on the left.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal; Fagioli, McKennie; Conceicao, Yildiz, Cambiaso; Vlahovic