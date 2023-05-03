Juventus to rotate squad against Lecce with two men set to be rested

Juventus will rotate their squad against Lecce as Max Allegri searches for a first league win in four games.

The Bianconeri gaffer is under pressure again as his side risks missing out on Champions League football by the end of this season.

Juve had started the year very well, but things have unravelled in the last few weeks and it now seems they might miss out on a place in the top four.

Ahead of their game against Lecce, Allegri has now discussed the possibility of resting some players for the fixture.

He says via Football Italia:

“Rabiot played well in Bologna, but he will probably rest in the next match.

“Bremer needed to rest [against Bologna]. This is the first season he plays a game every three days. It’s not always easy, but tomorrow he’ll be back. I think Alex Sandro will rest [against Lecce] because he’s played a lot so we need fresh energy.”

Juve FC Says

Some of our players have been heavily involved in matches for the club in recent weeks and deserve rest.

This is an important stage of the season and it is easy to be tempted to play some men too much.

But it is very important for the team to have well-rested players and be full of energy in most games.