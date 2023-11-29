Juventus will be closely monitoring Copenhagen teenager Roony Bardghji in their match against Bayern Munich tonight, as the young talent has caught their attention.

Despite being in a challenging group with Manchester United and Galatasaray, Copenhagen still has a chance to qualify for the latter stages of the Champions League, provided they win their next two games. Their resilient performances have proven that they are not to be underestimated.

One standout moment was their 4-3 victory against Manchester United, where Bardghji emerged as the hero of the night. Juventus is particularly impressed with his courage on the field and is actively seeking more information about the teenager.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juve plans to scout Bardghji in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich to gauge his performance against a top-calibre opponent.

Cristiano Giuntoli, known for signing relatively unknown players at Napoli who later rose to stardom, has the potential to replicate this success at Juventus. The Bianconeri are keen on identifying and signing promising talents, and Bardghji could be one of the terrific players they are looking to bring on board.

Juve FC Says

At 18, Bardghji will have to spend some time on our Next Gen team unless he proves he is a top player already with a superb performance against Bayern tonight.

If that happens, he could stake a claim for a first-team spot if we sign him soon.