Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity to monitor Adrian Bernanbe up-close and personnel when they clash heads with Parma next week.

The Bianconeri will first negotiate a major showdown against Inter at San Siro on Sunday, before turning their attention to the Ducali. Thiago Motta’s men will host the Emilians at the Allianz Stadium next Wednesday in what will be the solitary midweek round of the Serie A campaign.

Although the newly promoted Serie A side has been struggling to collect points in the early going, they remain an interesting opponent. Fabio Pecchia has built a formidable lineup filled with young and exciting talent, thus grabbing the attention of the top clubs who have been closely monitoring Parma’s young guns.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus are interested in Bernabe who has also landed on Inter’s shortlist recently. The Bianconeri will thus be scouting him when the two sides cross paths next week.

The Barcelona native started his career at the Blaurgrana’s famous La Masia academy, before being snapped up by Manchester City in 2018. After representing the Cityzens’ Under-23 side for three years, the Spaniard moved to Parma in 2021, and has been sharpening his skillset at the Ennio Tardini ever since.

The creative midfielder spent several campaigns in Serie B, but has now been able to showcase his immense skills in Italy’s top flight. The 23-year-old has been almost omnipresent in Pecchia’s starting lineup, starting in all of the club’s eight Serie A outings thus far while seldom leaving the pitch.

Bernabe is a central midfielder who thrives as a deep-lying playmaker, but can also play in a more advanced role on the pitch. The source claims his transfer value is around 20 million euros.

Juventus could also take the opportunity to monitor his Parma teammate Ange-Yoan Bonny as they continue to search the market for a new striker in January.