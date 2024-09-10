Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity during their first Champions League contest of the season to watch PSV youngster Ricardo Pepi up-close-and-personal.

The Bianconeri will host the Dutch giants at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, September 17th.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Italian giants will be scouting Pepi during the match.

The American striker has been delivering the goods for PSV since joining the club in the summer of 2023.

The 21-year-old has now established himself as a regular feature for the USMNT. He has already bagged 10 goals in 29 senior caps.

Pepi’s contract with Eindhoven is valid until June 2028. The Eredivisie champions reportedly value him at circa 15 million euros.

Juventus have been searching the market for a new striker who can act as Dusan Vlahovic’s understudy.

While Thiago Motta wasn’t entirely convinced by Arkadiusz Milik, he ended up reinstating the Polish bomber, as the management had other priorities during the summer.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Giuntoli and company can expect relatively quieter transfer windows in the future following last summer’s major overhaul.

This would allow the Bianconeri to shift their attention towards enhancing other playing positions, including the centre-forward role.

So it remains to be seen if Pepi will be one of the names on Giuntoli’s shortlist. The American will surely gain himself some points if he manages to produce a solid display at the Allianz Stadium next week.

The young striker started his career at Dallas and North Texas, before being poached by Augsburg in January 2022. He had a loan stint in Groningen before signing for PSV in 2023.