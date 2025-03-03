EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus of Juventus during the Serie A TIM match between Empoli FC and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The Juventus directors will reportedly take the opportunity to scout Hellas Verona youngster Diego Coppola up close and personal on Monday evening.

The Bianconeri will host the Gialloblu in the final fixture of Serie A Round 27. Thiago Motta and his men might be under great scrutiny following their embarrassing elimination from the Coppa Italia last week, but they can certainly boost everyone’s morale by securing their fiftht Serie A win in a row and earn three valuable points that would get them back into the Scudetto mix (leaving them six points away from league leaders Inter).

However, the Old Lady’s mission might not be as easy as one might expect, especially with Verona coming off a victory over Fiorentina last weekend. Despite their relegation struggles, Paolo Zanetti’s squad boasts several interesting profiles who are expected to move towards greener pastures in the future, and chief among them is Coppola, a young defender with great promise.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albansese, Juventus will be closely monitoring the 21-year-old this evening.

The Italy U21 starlet is a youth product of Verona who has now established himself as a stalwart at the back. This season, he has already made 23 appearances for the Scaligeri, scoring a single goal in the process.

Coppola’s contract with the Venetian club runs until the summer of 2027, while Transfermarkt estimates his market value at around 7.5 million.

However, the Italian defender might not be the only Verona defender who is an interest of Juventus. As reported on Sunday, the Bianconeri are following Jackson Tchatchoua, a 23-year-old right-back who has also been one of the revelations at the Benetgodi Stadium.

The Cameroonian could reportedly be a replacement for Andrea Cambiaso if he ends up sealing a transfer to Manchester City next summer.