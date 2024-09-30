Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity to monitor RB Leizpig’s young bomber Benjamin Sesko during Wednesday’s Champions League showdown.

The Bianconeri will travel to Germany to take on Marco Rose’s side in a compelling European clash.

Thiago Motta’s men registered an impressive 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on the opening matchday, so they’ll be hoping to maintain a perfect record in the competition.

But according to several news reports in the Italian media, including IlBianconero, Juventus will also keep a close eye on Sesko.

The Serie A giants continue to search the market for a new striker who can either act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic or potentially replace him if he ends up leaving the club.

Sesko is a 21-year-old Slovenian forward blessed with an imposing stature (195 cm) and is also a technically sound player.

The youngster started his career at Krsko and NK Domzale in Slovenia before being poached by RB Salzburg in 2019.

In 2023, the Austrian giants sold Sesko to their sister club Leipzig, and he has now cemented himself as a regular feature for the German side.

The bomber has thus far registered four goals and three assists in seven appearances across all competitions this season.

And despite his tender age, he boasts comprehensive experience at the international level, scoring 15 goals in 35 caps for the senior Slovenian national team.

Leipzig armored their young asset with a contract valid until June 2029. Sesko’s current valuation is circa 50 million euros.