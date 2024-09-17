This evening, the Juventus directors in the stands will be keeping a close eye on PSV Eindhoven’s up-and-coming striker Ricardo Pepi.

The 21-year-old has been developing his game under the guidance of Peter Bosz since joining the Dutch giants in 2023.

This season, the American hasn’t been a regular starter for the club, with the manager preferring to rely on the tried and tested Luuk de Jong.

Nevertheless, Pepi often features as a second-half substitute, and this could be the case again today when Juventus host PSV on the opening day of the Champions League group stage.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Cristiano Giuntoli and company will be scouting the USMNT star with an eye for a future transfer.

The Bianconeri could even go hunting for a new striker as early as January. The management had to focus on other priorities last summer, especially the midfield and the wing department.

Therefore, Juventus eventually kept Arkadiusz Milik as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic, but could decide to make some changes to their personnel upfront as soon as they get the chance.

So it remains to be seen if Pepi will be among the considered profiles for the role.

The El Paso native might be young but has already assembled significant experience at both club and international levels. He has already made 30 caps for the USMNT, bagging ten goals in the process.

The Texan’s contract with PSV runs until the summer of 2028.