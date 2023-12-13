Juventus is reportedly eyeing a move for Heorhiy Sudakov as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba in the upcoming transfer window. The Ukrainian midfielder, currently playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, has garnered attention from Juventus scouts over the past few months, showcasing commendable performances for his current club.

The Bianconeri find themselves in a situation where they may need to reinforce their midfield in January, having lost both Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, who are currently banned from playing. With several options on their radar, Juventus is expected to decide on a new midfielder in the coming weeks.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus has outlined plans for Sudakov and may consider selling Samuel Iling-Junior to generate funds for the Ukrainian midfielder. Iling-Junior, who sees limited playing time at Juventus, has been rumoured to be on the verge of departure in the upcoming transfer windows. This strategic move suggests Juventus is actively planning for the future and seeking a dynamic replacement in the midfield.

Juve FC Says

Sudakov has been on our radar for some time, deservedly so, as he is one of the finest midfielders in the Champions League and Ukrainian top flight this season.

He seems to have the quality to thrive in a bigger league and we can be sure that he will do a good job for us if we add him to our group at the end of this year.

However, selling Iling-Junior could be tricky and we might offload the Englishman for less money than we need to buy Sudakov.