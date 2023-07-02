Juventus to send Barrenechea on loan: Three Serie A clubs interested

After making his breakthrough at Juventus last season, Enzo Barrenechea should leave the nest to collect some valuable experience.

The 22-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in January 2020. But while Covid-19 and a serious injury derailed his progress, he finally managed to secure himself a place with the senior team.

Last season, Max Allegri decided to promote the Argentine in the second part of the season following his exploits with the Next Gen squad.

The youngster started in some important matches, including the 4-2 victory over Torino in the Derby della Molle.

Nonetheless, the midfielder still showed some signs of inexperience. He remains arguably too green to play a significant role with the first team.

So according to TuttoJuve, Barrenechea will temporarily leave Juventus this summer. However, the management will only accept a dry loan.

Therefore, the former Sion man will return to Continassa following the end of his loan spell. The Bianconeri would like to find him a temporary home in Serie A which would allow him to sharpen his tools while becoming more familiar with Italy’s top flight.

The source names three clubs as potential destinations. The first is Genoa who have recently returned to the first tier following a solitary campaign in Serie B.

Then we have Empoli who have a knack for developing youngsters. The last option would be Monza who hosted another two young Juventus midfielders last season in the form of Nicolo Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia.