Juventus have agreed a deal to sign 17-year-old Amien defender Félix Nzouango Bikien.

RMC Sport, Gazzetta and Goal Italia report that a deal is set to be completed for a reported €1.5m fee and is close to completion.

Bikien is currently contracted to Amiens until 2021 and is expected to go straight into the Juve Primavera team.

A medical is expected in the coming days before the club officially confirm the signing.