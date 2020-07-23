All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus to sign Samuel Iling-Junior from Chelsea

July 23, 2020

Juventus are close to agreeing a transfer for 16-year-old Chelsea forward Samuel Iling-Junior.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti,  Iling-Junior has been in Turin in recent days and is set to complete a move from the Blues to Juventus.

There are some details yet to be defined in the deal, however Agresti suggests that there is total trust on both sides that the deal will go through in the coming days.

Chelsea are set to lose the highly-rated youngster for a nominal fee with Juve beating the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG and Ajax to sign him.

 

