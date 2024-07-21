Juventus will be able to buy their two primary transfer targets after offloading Matias Soulé and Dean Huijsen.

The two youngsters are expected to leave Turin in the coming days or weeks, which would allow the Bianconeri to reinvest the money elsewhere.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Soulé could soon finalize his transfer to Roma.

The 21-year-old joined Thiago Motta’s squad for the training camp in Germany, but this mustn’t be considered an indication of his future.

The Italo-Brazilian manager appreciates the Argentine’s talent, but he understands the need to sell the former Frosinone star.

Roma had already offered 28 million euros for his services, but they must make one final push to reach the Old Lady’s asking price of 30 million.

As the source tells it, Soulé is Daniele De Rossi’s preferred profile to bolster the wing department, so the Giallorossi will be keen to finalize the operation.

As for Huijsen, he’s currently being linked with a move to the Bundesliga, as Stuttgart and Wolfsburg have recently emerged as suitors.

The 19-year-old defender was also tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain but the transfer didn’t materialize.

After selling the two youngsters, Juventus will have more than 55 million euros in fresh funds.

So as Pedulla explains, these figures would allow the Bianconeri to raise their offer for Teun Koopmeienrs (currently valued by Atalanta at 60 million euros).

Moreover, Juventus should be able to afford to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The management already has an agreement in principle with the two players over personal terms.