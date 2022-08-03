Juventus is expected to speed up their interest in Jorginho as Chelsea targets signing a new midfielder.

The Brazilian Italian has been on the Bianconeri radar for some time now as they seek reinforcements for their team.

They signed Paul Pogba weeks ago, but there are doubts over his long-term fitness, after he suffered a knee injury.

Jorginho has a year left on his current Chelsea deal, but the English club has not shown a willingness to extend it.

Instead, they are interested in signing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, and this has opened the door for Juve to sign the Euro 2020 winner.

Calciomercatoweb claims the Blues are keen to hijack Manchester United’s bid to buy De Jong.

Because of that, they want to offload Jorginho instead of giving him a new deal.

Juve wants to take advantage of that to bring him back to Italy, and the transfer could be concluded within the next week.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho was one of the finest midfielders in Italy when he played at Napoli, and he could still dominate the competition if he returns.

Juve will want an experienced midfielder to replace Pogba temporarily and play alongside the Frenchman when he returns to full fitness.