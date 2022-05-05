Juventus to start talks with Sassuolo over young star after Coppa Italia final

For the second summer in a row, it appears that Juventus will be chasing a young Italian star who made his bones at Sassuolo.

But unlike the Manuel Locatelli operation, the Bianconeri are reportedly eager to strike early this time around, and land the services of Giacomo Raspadori as soon as possible.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based club could sit on the table with Sassuolo after the Coppa Italia final.

The Old Lady takes on Inter in the cup finale on May 11, and the club will be free to focus on the market afterwards.

That’s because Juventus have already sealed their spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, so the final rounds of the Serie A campaign will hold little significance. The same could be said regarding the Neroverdi who sit comfortably in the middle of the table.

The source adds that Sassuolo’s asking price for Raspadori is around 30 million euros.

Juve FC say

For a talent of Raspadori’s caliber, the asking price would be a true bargain for any top side looking to bolster its frontline.

Therefore, Juventus should rightfully anticipate the competition and seal a deal with the Emilians before the emergence of other suitors, which would surely culminate in a bidding war that drives the price up.