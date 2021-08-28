Juventus to start their Champions League campaign in Sweden against Malmo

Juventus will travel to Sweden to face Malmo in their first Champions League game of this new season.

The Bianconeri squeezed themselves inside the Italian top four at the end of last season after a dismal campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

They haven’t won the Champions League in almost three decades and last reached the final in 2017.

Massimiliano Allegri will hope to get them back there in this campaign and they will have to do it without the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left them to join Manchester United.

Football Italia reports that Juve will start their 2021/2022 Champions League campaign against the Swedish giants on the 14th of September.

Their next group game would be against Chelsea in Turin on the 29th of the same month.

They will then travel to Russia to face Zenit Saint Petersburg on the 20th of October for their matchday three and welcome the Russians to Turin on matchday four.

They will visit Chelsea on matchday five before hosting Malmo again on matchday six.

Chelsea are the European champions and will be a tough team to face, but Juve has to beat Zenit and Malmo if they are serious about winning the competition this season.