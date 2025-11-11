Juventus are currently assessing the quality of its squad and preparing to make strategic additions in the upcoming January transfer window. The Bianconeri have been active in recent transfer periods, aiming to restore their status at the top of Italian football. While the club already possesses a number of talented players, they recognise the need to strengthen specific areas to give Luciano Spalletti the tools required to implement his tactical vision effectively.

According to Calciomercato, one area identified as requiring reinforcement is the left-back position. Spalletti intends to utilise a four-man defence, but the current squad lacks sufficient depth in that role to execute the system consistently across a demanding schedule. The club plans to recruit a new left-back during the January transfer window, addressing this immediate tactical need and providing Spalletti with more options for rotation and injury cover.

Addressing Defensive Needs

The left-back spot has been prioritised because it is vital for both defensive stability and supporting attacking plays down the flank. Adding a capable player in this position will allow Juventus to maintain a balanced back-four while giving Spalletti the flexibility to adapt his defensive setup depending on the opposition. The manager’s focus on tactical consistency underscores the importance of reinforcing areas where the squad currently lacks depth.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Potential Squad Reinforcements

While the left-back position is the primary focus for midseason recruitment, Juventus may also explore opportunities to strengthen other parts of the squad. The January window provides a chance to address additional weaknesses, improve overall squad balance, and enhance competition for starting places. By making targeted signings, the club aims to improve both immediate performance and long-term stability, ensuring it remains competitive domestically and in European competitions.

Ultimately, the club’s strategy demonstrates a proactive approach to squad management. By identifying key areas for reinforcement, such as left-back, Juventus aims to give Spalletti the resources required to implement his tactical plans effectively and increase the team’s chances of success over the remainder of the season.