Juventus has reignited their interest in Filip Kostic, and they could add the Serbian to their squad soon.

The Eintracht Frankfurt man has been on their radar since he led his club to win the Europa League last season.

That victory means they are back in the Champions League, but Kostic might leave them before the European campaign starts.

West Ham wants to add him to their squad as well, and the Hammers seem to have made serious progress recently.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that they are struggling to reach a final agreement on his signature and that has opened the door for Juve to join them.

The Bianconeri will appeal more to him because he will get to play in the Champions League and compete for several trophies.

Juve FC Says

Kostic did well in the Europa League last season and some of his highlights from that competition show that he would be a tremendous player.

Adding him to our squad will give it more depth, but the winger will be behind Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria on the pecking order at the club.

This could make him decide against moving to Juve unless he is more determined to win more career trophies.