Juventus has been interested in young talents in recent seasons, and this focus is expected to continue in the next campaign.

The Bianconeri have a new manager, Thiago Motta, but he is expected to maintain the approach of trusting youngsters to perform well in the first team.

The men in black and white have now discovered a gem in Spain. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are interested in Celta Vigo youngster Fer Lopez.

The 20-year-old midfielder primarily plays for their B team, but Juve has been following him for some time and believes he is very talented.

However, they are not the only top club interested in signing him. According to the same report, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on Lopez.

Both Spanish giants have the pulling power to keep him in Spain, but he might be excited about moving to another European country.

This could give Juve an important advantage in the race for his signature against Spain’s biggest clubs.

Juve FC Says

Fer Lopez is still very much at the start of his career and he probably will be sent to our Next Gen team if he joins us.