Juventus to take on Torino in battle to sign La Liga star

Juventus and Torino find themselves locked in a transfer rivalry for the signature of Sevilla’s left-back, Marcos Acuna. While Torino has reportedly been monitoring the player for some time and is at an advanced stage of negotiations, the situation could change significantly if Juventus enters the picture.

According to Football-Italia, Torino has been tracking Acuna for a considerable period, giving them an edge in negotiations. However, should Juventus express interest, the dynamics of the transfer battle would shift significantly.

Juventus views Acuna as a potential replacement for their current left-back, Alex Sandro, who is reportedly being encouraged to explore other opportunities in the summer transfer window. The Bianconeri are keen on securing Acuna’s services to strengthen their defensive line.

Acuna, a 31-year-old left-back, boasts an impressive international record with 53 senior caps for Argentina. He joined Sevilla from Sporting CP in September 2020 for a fee of €11.25 million and is under contract until June 2025. Throughout the season, Acuna made 45 appearances for the Spanish side, contributing three goals and four assists. Additionally, Acuna’s versatility allows him to cover more attacking roles down the left flank, providing added value to any potential suitors.

If Acuna joins Juventus, it would mark his first experience in Serie A. The Argentine left-back would bring his talents and expertise to Juve, offering defensive stability and the ability to contribute offensively from the flank.

Juve FC Says

Acuna is getting on in terms of age but he has immense experience and that could be exactly what is needed in defence, especially if Leonardo Bonucci takes a step back.