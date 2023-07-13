Despite all the denials, Paul Pogba appears to have concrete offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, particularly from Al-Ahli.

The 30-year-old raised eyebrows with a weekend visit to KSA. Although sources insist that the nature of his visit was personal and religious, this hasn’t stopped the ongoing links with the soaring Middle Eastern league.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Al-Ahli are offering the player wages worth 100 million euros to be collected in the next three years.

Moreover, the club would splash another 10 million to buy the player outright from Juventus.

So just in case the Frenchman ends up leaving Turin this summer, the Bianconeri are searching the market for a replacement.

The source claims that Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessié would be the favorite to replace Pogba at Juventus, at least in Max Allegri’s book.

The Livorno native is a keen admirer of the Ivory Coast international since his days at Milan.

The Old Lady already tried to sign the 26-year-old when his contract with the Rossoneri expired. But he ended up joining the Catalan giants on a free transfer.

Nonetheless, the former Atalanta man endured a complicated first campaign at Camp Nou, at times suffering from a lack of playing time.

As the report explains, Barcelona wouldn’t mind selling Kessié. He could even be available on loan.

The other possible targets for Juventus include Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul and young Strasbourg talent Habib Diarra.