Feyenoord defender David Hancko remains one of the first names on the Juventus shortlist, especially amidst their defensive crisis.

The Bianconeri have lost the services of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal for season-ending ACL injuries, while Danilo could be on his way out in January, with Napoli reportedly keen to sign him. Hence a couple of additions will be needed to tend to Thiago Motta’s needs.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Hancko represents the ideal profile for the role thanks to his versatility which allows him to cover at both centre-back (his original role) and left-back.

Nevertheless, finding the resources to sign the 27-year-old in the middle of the season won’t be easy for Cristiano Giuntoli and company. As the source explains, selling Nicolo Fagioli could be necessary to raise funds. The Italian midfielder has suddenly found himself at the bottom of Motta’s pecking order, but he remains a profile who can draw a significant transfer fee.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Feyenoord value their prized asset between 30 and 35 million euros. Last summer, they refused to offer Atletico Madrid any discounts, so the transfer collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Nevertheless, Juventus plan to find a creative formula that reduces the cost of the operation, and it includes two of their youngsters.

The first is Facundo Gonzalez who is conveniently in Rotterdam already, on loan from Juventus with an obligation to buy hinging on certain conditions. The 21-year-old has yet to make an appearance as a starter in the Dutch league or the Champions League. However, the left-footed cente-back can be Hancko’s natural replacement at Feyenoord. His value is estimated at circa 6 million euros.

The second youngster is Samuel Mbangula who was launched by Motta this season but is struggling to find much space amidst the strong competition for starting places on the wings. The source claims that the Dutch club is interested in the 20-year-old Belgian whom the Bianconeri could offer as a deal sweetener.