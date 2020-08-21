Juventus to terminate Khedira & Higuain contracts

Juventus are hoping to terminate the contracts of both Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain as neither player features in Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

The pair are in the final years of their Juventus contracts, however the management have apparently made it clear that Pirlo doesn’t consider them part of his new-look Juve team.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus are now looking to reach an agreement with both players that would see them end their contracts this summer in exchange for a severance pay.

Higain has been linked with a return to Argentina or a switch to MLS while Khedira also has interest from the US and Turkey.

Di Marzio also reports that Premier League club Fulham have shown interest in Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin while earlier Spanish reports linking Daniele Rugani and Hector Belerin in an exchange deal have no founding for now.