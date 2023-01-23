Vlahovic
Club News

Juventus to test Vlahovic and Pogba on Thursday ahead of Monza encounter

January 23, 2023 - 11:30 am

While the majority of our top stars have returned from their respective injuries, Juventus are still missing two of their biggest assets. Dusan Vlahovic has been dealing with a groin pain for several months, while Paul Pogba is yet to make his re-debut following his return to Turin last July.

But according to Max Allegri, the midfielder and the striker should be a part of the matchday squad which will host Monza next Sunday.

While this surely is a delightful news for the Bianconeri supporters, it seems that the two players’ conditions remain in doubt. Therefore, the manager explains that the duo will be tested on the training ground on Thursday in order to evaluate their fitness ahead of the weekend encounter.

“On Sunday we will have Pogba and Vlahovic available. But we will also test them on Thursday,” said Allegri in his post-match interview following the 3-3 draw against Atalanta, as reported by ilBianconero.

Juve FC say

Having Pogba and Vlahovic in the squad would be a pleasant sight following their lengthy absence. So let’s hope that they prove their fitness during the week and receive some playing time against Monza.

Nonetheless, the two stars will have to earn a starting spot by proving their worth for the team and justify the merit over their teammates. For instance, Arek Milik is proving to be a wonderful target man, so Vlahovic will have to regain his optimal form in order to prompt  his selection ahead of the Pole.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Di Maria

Di Maria Top, Sandro Flop: Italian media outlets hand their ratings for Juve-Atalanta

January 23, 2023
Danilo

Video – The highlights from the entertaining 3-3 draw between Juve and Atalanta

January 23, 2023
di maria

Di Maria hints at possible Juventus stay beyond the current campaign

January 23, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.