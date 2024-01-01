Juventus intend to keep hold of young attacking midfielder Luis Hasa by putting his signature on a new contract.

The Italian cemented himself as one of the most promising youngsters at the club.

He has been climbing his way up the ranks and is now a regular feature in Massimo Brambilla’s Juventus Next Gen squad.

The 19-year-old was also one of the main stars of the Italy U19 side that won the European Championship in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Hasa’s current contract is only valid until the end of the season. However, Juventus can trigger an automatic renewal clause.

Nevertheless, the management has decided to negotiate with the player over a bilateral agreement that would keep him at the club for years to come.

The source expects the youngster to sign a new contract until 2027. The new deal will also include a pay rise and a clear plan for the player’s future.

This season, Hasa has contributed with a single goal and a couple of assists in 14 Serie C appearances. He mostly plays as an attacking midfielder but can also be deployed on the wings.

The young man has been representing Italy in several age groups but he also holds an Albanian citizenship and had previously featured for Albania U15.