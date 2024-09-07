Juventus is looking to strengthen its squad and will be scouting potential new players during this international break.

Their focus isn’t limited to European talents. According to a report from Football Italia, Juve will be scouting three players during the upcoming Canada vs. USA match.

The Bianconeri have already shown significant interest in Lille striker and Canadian star Jonathan David, and the report claims they will closely watch him in this fixture.

However, David isn’t the only player Juve is keeping an eye on. The report adds that Juventus is also monitoring Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman, who play for the USA.

Both Pepi and Tillman, currently at PSV, are on Juve’s radar, and the club will be tracking their performances during the match.

Juve FC Says

The international break is a good time to scout for players because it does not only show how talented the players are, but their attitudes are also on display.

Some stars play with more passion when they compete for their clubs than when they have to play for their nations, and it shows during these scouting missions.

Stars who remain committed regardless of whether at their club or national team are the best to sign.