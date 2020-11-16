Club News

Juventus to trial new defensive partnership as injuries take their toll

November 16, 2020 - 10:39 am

It has been one hell of a ride for Juventus with injuries this season, and winning the Serie A for the 10th consecutive season is looking harder than normal.

The Bianconeri have been struggling with injuries to their key players this season and their defence seems to have been worst hit.

The central defensive partnership between Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini has been one that has helped the club to win multiple trophies over the last few years.

The Bianconeri has started preparing for life without the ageing duo, but they have remained a key part of their team.

Injuries to both players have become commonplace and it will force the club to look for a new partnership sooner rather than later.

Chiellini missed Juventus’ game against Lazio the last time out as he became injured, while Bonucci left the Italian national team camp this week with an injury.

Both players will now miss Juve’s game against Cagliari when club football returns and that means the Italian champions will be forced to trial a new defence.

Tuttosport reckons that the return of Matthijs de Ligt means that the club could pair the Dutchman with Merih Demiral.

It also adds that Danilo is favourite to play as left-back, but Alex Sandro is back and might be considered as well.

With Bonucci and Chiellini getting older, this partnership will help Juve’s fans to see what their team’s defence may look like in the future.

