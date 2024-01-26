Kenan Yildiz is set to triple his Juventus wages as he continues his fast rise in football.

The youngster has been in superb form since he was promoted to the Juve first team, making them much better in the last few weeks.

Juve has been delighted with his contributions, and several other clubs also appreciate him.

Yildiz has been linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the last few months, as they recognise his talents.

However, Juve does not want to lose the teenager and is prepared to ensure he stays with them for a long time.

He currently makes around 300k euros per season as a promising youngster in their squad, but the Bianconeri want to offer him more.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are in talks to hand him a new contract worth around 1 million euros per season.

They feel he is now worth that much and will be happy to ensure he gets what he is worth.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been a terrific player for our first team and will get even more money if he leaves.

We have to show that we appreciate him with that new deal, as he is now a major contributor to our on-field success.