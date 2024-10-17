Juventus have announced an agreement with Azimut who have now become the club’s new sleeve sponsor. The brand’s name will appear on the club’s jersey starting from this Saturday’s Serie A encounter against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri released a note on their official website confirming the accord with the company that provides services in asset and wealth management in 18 countries around the world.

Azimut will thus be appearing on the club’s shirt in Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup matches, and on the LEDs on the sidelines during home league and Italian Cup matches.

“We are proud to announce this partnership, with a company that is a leader in Italy and which, like Juventus, has a strong international presence,” said Francesco Calvo, Juventus’ Managing Director in Revenue & Institutional Relations. “The constant drive towards innovation and attention to new generations have always been values that lead every action of our club, and being able to count on a partner like Azimut that not only shares these values, but also translates them into reality through the services provided, represents a decisive and concrete step forward in the direction we intend to pursue.”

For his part, Matteo D’Ettore, who acts as the Strategic Director of Azimut Capital Management and Managing Director of Azimut Financial Insurance, expressed his delight with the new partnership.

“We are thrilled to begin this collaboration with Juventus, one of the most prestigious and successful football clubs, not only in Italy but also internationally. It is a collaboration founded on shared values, such as the pursuit of excellence, teamwork and a constant commitment to innovation.”

Nevertheless, Juventus are still lacking a main shirt sponsor after the expiry of their agreement with Jeep. Instead, the club has taken the opportunity to temporarily promote the “Save the Children” initiative which has been appearing on the Bianconeri jersey since the start of the season.