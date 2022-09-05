Juventus to wait longer for Chiesa’s return but Pogba is making progress

Federico Chiesa has been out with an injury for seven months and Juve had been hopeful the attacker would return to training in October.

Months have gone by and he has continued his recovery, but getting him back to fitness next month is now very unrealistic.

The attacker was a key member of the Bianconeri squad before he suffered this long-term injury, and they continue to wait for him.

They have added several new men to the squad, but it remains clear that Chiesa is a missing piece.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is not so close to returning to training and could be out until the new year.

It insists the best possible return date for him would be the second half of this campaign.

However, Paul Pogba is progressing in his recovery, and the midfielder could be back in full training by next month.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Pogba are two quality players whose input will take our performance to the next level.

Chiesa’s delayed return is normal for a serious injury, however, Pogba should be back soon.

Injury plagued him in his time at Manchester United. Hopefully, he has not taken that with him to Turin.