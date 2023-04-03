Following an average first campaign in Turin, Manuel Locatelli has raised all doubts regarding his merit, proving himself to be worthy of the Juventus cause.

With Leandro Paredes struggling to justify his hefty wages, the Italian has cemented himself as an indispensable player at the heart of the formation. He’s currently acting as a Regista who shields the backline and helps the team in bringing the ball forward.

Earlier this season, the Bianconeri had announced the permanent purchase of the player’s contract from Sassuolo.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus will go a step further, by offering Locatelli a new and improved contract until 2026.

The source claims that the Euro 2020 winner would then pocket more than three million euros per season including bonuses.

This maneuver reportedly aims to ward off Arsenal’s interest in the midfielder. The Premier League leaders had already attempted to lure the player to North London back in 2021, but the Italian had his heart set on a transfer to Turin.

The report adds that the Gunners are willing to offer the services of Kieran Tierney as a bargaining chip.

Although the Bianconeri are looking to bolster their fullback department, surely this won’t be enough to convince them to part ways with a key player like Locatelli.