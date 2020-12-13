Juventus to watch their transfer target today and their plans to sign him

Nicolò Rovella is the latest young Italian that Juventus is looking to sign and as he faces the Bianconeri with Genoa today, he has the chance to impress his potential employers.

Ilbianconero says that the midfielder has been studied by Juve for some time now and today’s match will offer him the chance to show the Italian champions what he can do first hand.

At 19, he has become one of the best young midfielders in the country and he looks guaranteed to only get better as time moves on.

The report says that although Juve is planning to move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Paul Pogba, Rovella features heavily in their plans.

It adds that he has both the character and technical ability to thrive when he plays for the Italian champions.

Juventus and Genoa have a fine relationship together which makes it seem like the move may happen.

Mattia Perin, Luca Pellegrini and Marko Pjaca are all on loan at Genoa at the moment.

The report says that the midfielder’s current deal will expire at the end of this season and Juventus will soon sit down with his team to discuss a transfer.

The plan is for him to extend his contract and then join Juve so that Genoa can at least earn a transfer fee.