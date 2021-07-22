Juventus told Gosens will only leave Atalanta for a huge transfer fee

Juventus is one of the clubs that want to sign Atalanta’s Robin Gosens after his fine performance at Euro 2020.

The German has been one of Europe’s best left-wingbacks for some time now on the books of Atalanta.

He is one of the players who has made La Dea a delightful team to watch and he looks set to move to a top club.

After his fine performance at Euro 2020, Atalanta knows several clubs will be on the lookout for him and they have targeted a move for Juve’s Gianluca Frabotta.

Even if they sign the youngster, they won’t allow Gosens to leave for a cheap deal, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says the player has returned for preseason and Gian Piero Gasperini has him in his plans for now.

This is because no team has come forward with a concrete offer for his services.

It says Atalanta will not allow anyone whose departure would weaken their squad to leave this summer, unless for a monstrous transfer fee.

Juve doesn’t have that much money to spend on their transfer targets and they will likely miss out on his signature because of their limited spending power.