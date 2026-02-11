Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation of AS Roma defender Zeki Celik, who is approaching the end of his contract in the Italian capital. With his current deal set to expire in the summer, the full back is on course to become a free agent unless an agreement is reached with Roma.

The Giallorossi are keen to retain him and have offered a new contract worth 2 million euros net per season, a proposal they consider competitive. However, Celik has so far delayed deciding on the offer, which has encouraged Juventus to intensify their interest in his signature.

Juventus monitoring developments

The Bianconeri have followed Celik closely and regard him as one of the stronger performers in his position in Serie A. Adding an experienced and reliable full back on a free transfer would represent a strategic move, particularly as Juventus continue to shape its squad for the future.

Roma remain determined to keep the defender but may face financial limitations in comparison to their domestic rivals. Juventus are traditionally in a stronger position to offer improved personal terms, which could prove decisive if negotiations progress.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Wage demands and negotiations

Celik is believed to be seeking a significantly improved salary in his next contract. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the defender wants to earn 4 million euros net per season moving forward. This figure would represent a substantial increase on Roma’s current proposal and sets a clear benchmark for any interested club, including Juventus.

It is not yet known whether Juventus consider Celik to be worth that level of investment. The club will need to assess both his sporting value and the financial implications before making a formal approach. Should they decide that his qualities justify the requested salary, a free transfer could become an attractive option.

For now, the situation remains unresolved, with Roma attempting to secure his future while Juventus observe closely, ready to act if the opportunity aligns with their strategic and financial plans.