Juventus is one of the clubs interested in signing the in-demand Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The youngster is the latest superstar to emerge from Ukraine, and he would certainly play for a top club soon.

Shakhtar Donetsk has kept him on their team so far, despite interest from other clubs around the world.

Juve is one of them, and they have been watching him in the Champions League this term.

The attacker has two assists and two goals from his two UCL games so far, and he will keep getting better.

As he performs well, his value keeps increasing, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he would now cost 30m euros to sign.

That fee is a steal for a player of his talent and age, and Juve would make a smart purchase if they sign him.

Juve FC Says

At 30m euros, Mudryk is cheap, and we can be sure he will keep developing, which means we can eventually sell him for a higher fee.

Signing him might not happen until the end of this season, so we need to focus on our on-field performance for now.

It has been terrible, and our players must show more determination to get us back to form and in position to end this season with a trophy.