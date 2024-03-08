Juventus has set its sights on Robin Le Normand as they actively seek new players to enhance their squad. In their pursuit of new talents for the upcoming season, the Real Sociedad defender has been on Juve’s radar for some time.

Le Normand has been a consistent presence for Real Sociedad since making his breakthrough into the senior side, playing a crucial role in their qualification for the Champions League at the end of the previous season.

With several clubs closely monitoring his progress, Sociedad acknowledges that they may struggle to retain him if the interest from outside persists. The club has now established their asking price for his signature, hoping to secure a buyer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Real Sociedad is looking to sell Le Normand for around 50 million euros, which aligns with his release clause. However, there might be room for negotiation on this fee at the end of the term, especially if the club needs to raise funds for other purposes.

Juve FC Says

Most La Liga players have a release clause, and 50m euros might not be too much for some of his suitors to pay.

But if the defender wants to join us, he might push his present employers to negotiate a favourable fee for us.