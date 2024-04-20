Roberto De Zerbi is one of the managers being linked with the Juventus bench as a potential replacement for Max Allegri.

The pressure on Allegri has been mounting as his team fails to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium in the league.

Although they still have a chance to win their domestic cup, Allegri cannot claim to have improved the team since his return to Turin.

This lack of progress could cost him his job at the end of the season, and De Zerbi is among the managers Juventus is considering as a replacement.

Currently managing Brighton in the Premier League, De Zerbi has been tipped to move to a bigger club at the end of the campaign.

According to Calciomercato, De Zerbi has a release clause that Juventus can trigger to appoint him as their manager. The report claims that De Zerbi is available to manage another team if the suitor pays Brighton €15 million.

Juve will need to raise this money to successfully lure him back to Serie A as a replacement for Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

De Zerbi is one of the finest Italian managers around, but it makes no sense to pay off Allegri around 7m euros and then splash 15m euros on De Zerbi, who has not done well in Europe.