Juventus told how much Premier League target will cost

Alexis Mac Allister would be available for around 75m euros in the summer, Calciomercato reports, as Juventus shows an interest in the midfielder.

Brighton is prepared to offload the World Cup winner at the end of this season after managing to keep him in their group in the January transfer window.

The midfielder is highly sought after by clubs around the continent as he continues to show he has what it takes to thrive at a bigger team.

The report claims the Premier League side knows he has many suitors and they are now looking to make as much money as they can from his departure.

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister would be on the radar of many clubs around the continent, so we should not be surprised by the price being quoted.

However, he is not worth that much money and we should not bother negotiating with them.

There is no guarantee he will do well in Serie A, so there is no need for us to spend that much money on a player whose success is uncertain.

He might even become worse than Leandro Paredes, so we better trust our youngsters.